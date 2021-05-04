General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $55.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, GM is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.26 billion, up 1.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $135.08 billion, which would represent changes of +2.65% and +10.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% lower. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.75, so we one might conclude that GM is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

