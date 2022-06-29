General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $33.45, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, down 18.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.1 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $153.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.55% and +20.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

