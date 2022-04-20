General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $41.72, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.34 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $154.54 billion, which would represent changes of -5.23% and +21.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.09% lower. General Motors Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.63, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

