General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $43.78, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.98 billion, up 20.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $153.42 billion, which would represent changes of -4.53% and +20.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% lower within the past month. General Motors Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.