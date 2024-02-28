General Motors Company (GM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw General Motors Company (GM) ending at $40.63, denoting a +1.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.55%.

The the stock of company has risen by 5.32% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.99% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Motors Company in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2, marking a 9.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.46 billion, indicating a 1.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9 per share and revenue of $174.98 billion, which would represent changes of +17.19% and +1.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.87% higher. At present, General Motors Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, General Motors Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.