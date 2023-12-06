General Motors Company (GM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

General Motors Company (GM) ended the recent trading session at $32.91, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Motors Company in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 63.21% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $39.41 billion, showing an 8.58% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $168.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.35% and +7.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.34% upward. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, General Motors Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.63.

We can additionally observe that GM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

