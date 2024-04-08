General Motors Company (GM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, General Motors Company (GM) reached $44.34, with a +0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.98% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 7.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors Company in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.02, signifying an 8.6% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.61 billion, up 1.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9 per share and revenue of $174.98 billion, indicating changes of +17.19% and +1.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. At present, General Motors Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note General Motors Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.97 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that GM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.