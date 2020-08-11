General Motors' CFO Departs to Join Online-Payments Company Stripe

General Motors' (NYSE: GM) well-regarded chief financial officer, Dhivya Suryadevara, has left the automaker to become CFO of online payments company Stripe.

GM said that Suryadevara will be succeeded on an interim basis by longtime GM financial executive John Stapleton, who has been with the company since 1990. He has been the CFO of its North America business unit since 2014.

GM said that it will begin "an internal and external search" for a permanent successor, suggesting that Suryadevara left on short notice.

"Dhivya has been a transformational leader in her tenure as CFO," said CEO Mary Barra in a statement. "She has helped the company strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, focus on cash generation and drive the right investments for our future. We wish her every success."

GM's highly regarded chief financial officer, Dhivya Suryadevara, has left the company to join pre-IPO online payments provider Stripe. Image source: General Motors.

Suryadevara joined GM in 2005. She was the automaker's CFO since September of 2018, following the retirement of predecessor Chuck Stevens. She played important roles in the sale of Opel to Peugeot, the acquisition of self-driving start-up Cruise Automation, and other major GM deals in recent years.

In its own statement, Stripe said that Suryadevara brings "a wealth of experience" from GM, "where she managed a business operating at massive scale and helped steer the transformation of the iconic manufacturer."

Stripe said that its new CFO will play a crucial role as the company enters an aggressive growth phase.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.