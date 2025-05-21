General Motors Ceases Vehicle Exports to China From the United States

General Motors Company GM last week informed its employees and dealers involved in its China export operations that it will no longer ship vehicles from the United States to China. This decision comes amid ongoing trade and tariff negotiations between the United States and China.



GM had been exporting vehicles to China through its premium import brand, The Durant Guild, which accounted for less than 0.1% of its total sales in the country, per a company spokesperson. Due to major shifts in economic conditions, GM has decided to restructure the Durant Guild and streamline its operations in China. Previously, U.S.-made goods imported into China were subject to tariffs exceeding 100%, though these were temporarily reduced as part of a 90-day agreement between the two nations.



In the first quarter of 2025, General Motors and its joint ventures delivered more than 442,000 vehicles in China, marking year-over-year sales growth and the third straight quarter of increasing market share. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, jumped 53.2% compared to the same period last year. GM, which already offers the most extensive NEV lineup among global automakers in China, plans to expand its portfolio further in 2025 by introducing extended-range electric vehicles, ensuring at least one NEV option for every new locally launched model. GM carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



In April, GM’s rival, Ford Motor Company F, paused shipments of several U.S.-built vehicles, including the F-150 Raptor, Mustang, Bronco and Lincoln Navigator, to China due to retaliatory tariffs that pushed import taxes as high as 150%. Ford is considered one of the automakers most capable of handling tariffs, as roughly 80% of the vehicles it sells in the United States are built domestically. However, Ford may still increase prices on new vehicles if tariff woes deepen.



Last month, Tesla, Inc. TSLA also halted new orders for its Model S and Model X on its Chinese website after China increased tariffs on U.S. imports. New orders for both Tesla models were also no longer accessible through the automaker's WeChat mini program in China. Rising competition from BYD and other domestic manufacturers has also hurt Tesla's sales in China.

