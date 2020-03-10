Markets
GM

General Motors Cancels Reveal of New Electric Cadillac Over Coronavirus Concerns

John Rosevear The Motley Fool
General Motors (NYSE: GM) has cancelled an event at which it planned to reveal the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq battery-electric SUV due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

GM had planned to unveil the all-new Lyriq at a media event in Los Angeles on April 2. The company is now considering other ways to roll out the new model.

The Lyriq is the first of a series of new advanced battery-electric models that GM will bring to market between now and 2025. The company is spending $20 billion to develop new battery technology and a new modular architecture to underpin the vehicles. 

An artist's rendering of the Cadillac Lyriq, a sleek 5-passenger electric luxury SUV.

GM was set to reveal its electric Cadillac Lyriq on April 2, but will now hold off because of coronavirus fears. Image source: General Motors.

The center of GM's electric-vehicle strategy is a new lithium-ion battery, called Ultium, that provides packaging flexibility while reducing battery-cell costs to less than $100 per kilowatt-hour, roughly the point at which electric vehicles become price-competitive with internal-combustion alternatives. 

GM will follow the Lyriq with a series of electric models ranging from compact Chevrolets to a new Hummer SUV for its GMC brand. At least one more electric Cadillac is known to be in development, a large handmade luxury sedan called the Celestiq. But the Lyriq will be key to GM's strategy to battle electric-vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) for tech-savvy luxury buyers. 

GM showed the new batteries, the new architecture, and several of its upcoming electric vehicles to journalists and investment analysts in a series of presentations last week. 

GM's stock rallied following the presentations, but gave up its gains during Monday's market sell-off. 

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GM TSLA

Most Popular