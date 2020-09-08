US Markets
GM

General Motors buys 11% equity stake in electric truck maker Nikola

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was acquiring an 11% stake in U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp, worth about $2 billion, and will team up with the nascent company to make a pick-up truck powered by a battery-electric system and or fuel cell variants.

Adds details on partnership, cost savings

Sept 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday it was acquiring an 11% stake in U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp <NKLA.O>, worth about $2 billion, and will team up with the nascent company to make a pick-up truck powered by a battery-electric system and or fuel cell variants.

Shares of Nikola, which competes with Tesla Inc's TSLA.OCybertruck, soared more than 30% to $46.30 in pre-market trade.

General Motors will receive $2 billion in newly issued Nikola stock and will get a right to nominate one director to the electric truck maker's board.

As a manufacturing partner, the No.1 U.S. automaker said it will build the Nikola Badger with either an electric battery or fuel cell electric variants. Production is expected by year-end 2022, and will have lower costs across other models.

GM expects to receive benefits in excess of $4 billion between equity value of shares, contract manufacturing of the Badger, among other perks as part of the agreement.

The companies expect to save $4 billion in battery and powertrain costs over 10 years and over $1 billion in engineering and validation costs.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Bernard Orr)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM NKLA TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular