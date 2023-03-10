General Motors Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GM

In trading on Friday, shares of General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.08, changing hands as low as $36.41 per share. General Motors Co shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.33 per share, with $46.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.66. The GM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

