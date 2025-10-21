General Motors Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Up 8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, automaker General Motors Co. (GM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.30 to $9.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.75 to $10.50 per share. EBIT-adjusted is also now expected to be in a range of $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.22 to $9.97 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.25 to $10.00 per share. EBIT-adjusted was also expected to be in a range of $10.0 billion to $12.5 billion.

On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

