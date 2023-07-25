News & Insights

Markets
GM

General Motors Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update

July 25, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, automaker General Motors Co. (GM) raised its full-year 2023 guidance for net income attributable to stockholders to a range of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion from the prior forecast range of $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion.

EBIT-adjusted is also now expected to be in the range of $12.0 billion to $14.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $11.0 billion to $13.0 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.