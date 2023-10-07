General Motors (BER:8GM) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 49.15

The average one-year price target for General Motors (BER:8GM) has been revised to 49.15 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 46.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.31 to a high of 96.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.17% from the latest reported closing price of 30.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2102 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8GM is 0.34%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 1,297,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 50,797K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,835K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,136K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,909K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 38,535K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,416K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,945K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,061K shares, representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 13.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,098K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.