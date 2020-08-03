US Markets
General Motors asks court to reinstate racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

General Motors Co on Monday asked a court to reinstate a racketeering case against smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, citing new additional information that has come to light.

"These new facts warrant amending the court's prior judgment, so we are respectfully asking the court to reinstate the case," GM said in a statement.

Last month, a federal judge threw out a racketeering lawsuit GM had filed against Fiat Chrysler, saying the No. 1 U.S. automaker's alleged injuries were not caused by FCA's alleged violations.

