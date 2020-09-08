General Motors acquires 11% stake in electric truck maker Nikola

Sept 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday it was acquiring an 11% stake, worth $2 billion, in U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp NKLA.O.

General Motors will also get a right to nominate one director to Nikola's board.

