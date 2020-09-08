US Markets
General Motors acquires 11% stake in electric truck maker Nikola

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was acquiring an 11% stake, worth $2 billion, in U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp.

General Motors will also get a right to nominate one director to Nikola's board.

