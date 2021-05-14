Markets
GIS

General Mills To Acquire Tyson Foods' Pet Treats Business For $1.2 Bln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) said that it reached a deal to acquire Tyson Foods' (TSN) pet treats business for $1.2 billion in cash in a transaction that provides an estimated tax benefit of $225 million, equating to an effective purchase price of $975 million. The business includes the Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews brands.

The company said it intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and short-term borrowing. The transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to General Mills earnings in the first 12 months following completion, excluding transaction and integration expenses.

The company expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIS TSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular