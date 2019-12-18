General Mills Stock Gains After Earnings Beat Forecasts

General Mills shares popped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results that were strongly aided by a 16% increase in pet-food sales.

General Mills shares popped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results that were strongly aided by a 16% increase in pet-food sales.

General Mills shares popped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results that were strongly aided by a 16% increase in pet-food sales.

The packaged-foods seller of Cheerios and Pillsbury and Betty Crocker products reported profit of 95 cents a share in its fiscal second quarter, handily beating analyst estimates of 88 cents a share. Sales of $4.4 billion were roughly flat from the year-earlier quarter but in line with analyst projections.

General Mills shares (ticker: GIS) advanced as much as 3% in premarket trading on the earnings beat before giving up some of those gains ahead of the market open.

All told, General Mills’ stock has had a strong year, notching a 34% gain, slightly beating the broader market, which is up roughly 30% over the same period.

Pet food was General Mills’s primary driver of sales, with the company noting that sales increased 16% as the company began to reap the benefits of its $8 billion acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products last year. Meanwhile, sales of cereal, frozen baked goods, and yogurt were roughly flat.

General Mills reiterated its full-year guidance for its fiscal 2020, which also encouraged investors in early trading. About 40 minutes before the open, shares were up 1.6% to $53.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.