Stocks

General Mills Stock Gains After Earnings Beat Forecasts

Contributor
Carleton English
Published

General Mills shares popped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results that were strongly aided by a 16% increase in pet-food sales.

General Mills shares popped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results that were strongly aided by a 16% increase in pet-food sales.

General Mills shares popped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results that were strongly aided by a 16% increase in pet-food sales.

The packaged-foods seller of Cheerios and Pillsbury and Betty Crocker products reported profit of 95 cents a share in its fiscal second quarter, handily beating analyst estimates of 88 cents a share. Sales of $4.4 billion were roughly flat from the year-earlier quarter but in line with analyst projections.

General Mills shares (ticker: GIS) advanced as much as 3% in premarket trading on the earnings beat before giving up some of those gains ahead of the market open.

All told, General Mills’ stock has had a strong year, notching a 34% gain, slightly beating the broader market, which is up roughly 30% over the same period.

Pet food was General Mills’s primary driver of sales, with the company noting that sales increased 16% as the company began to reap the benefits of its $8 billion acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products last year. Meanwhile, sales of cereal, frozen baked goods, and yogurt were roughly flat.

General Mills reiterated its full-year guidance for its fiscal 2020, which also encouraged investors in early trading. About 40 minutes before the open, shares were up 1.6% to $53.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular