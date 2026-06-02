Markets
GIS

General Mills To Sell Hagen-Dazs Shops In China For Undisclosed Sum

June 02, 2026 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS), a maker of branded consumer foods, said that it has inked a deal to sell its HagenDazs shops in Mainland China to an investor group including Ningji, a Chinese operator of tea brands with a network of premium quick-service retail tea shops.

Under the terms, the buyer will receive an exclusive license from General Mills to use the Hagen-Dazs brand in ice cream shops and gifting business in Mainland China.

Post-transaction, General Mills will continue to own and operate the Hagen-Dazs retail and foodservice operations in the country.

"The transaction aligns with General Mills' Aacelerate strategy and elevates the company's focus on its brands and channels that provide the strongest opportunities for profitable growth," the company said.

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in 2026, were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.