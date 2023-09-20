News & Insights

General Mills Reaffirms FY24 Outlook - Update

September 20, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, branded food company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings growth and organic net sales growth outlook for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project constant-currency adjusted earnings per share to grow 4 to 6 percent on organic net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $4.47 per share on revenues of $20.62 billion for the full-year 2024.

The company said it expects to drive organic net sales growth in fiscal 2024 through strong marketing, innovation, in-store support, and net price realization generated through its Strategic Revenue Management (SRM) capability.

