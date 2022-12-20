General Mills raises annual forecasts on steady demand, higher prices

Adds details on forecast, background

Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc GIS.N raised its full-year organic sales and profit outlook on Tuesday following steady demand for its snack bars and breakfast cereals, as well as price increases on its products.

Global packaged food manufacturers have been raising prices of their products in recent months to insulate their profit margins from spiraling costs of labor, raw materials, supply chain and transportation.

However, they have seen relatively little pushback from inflation-hit consumers, who are otherwise cautious on their spending and are prioritizing needs-based consumable goods over discretionary products.

The Cheerios cereal maker now expects organic net sales to rise 8% to 9% in fiscal 2023, compared with its previous forecast of a 6% to 7% increase.

The company also forecast full-year adjusted profit per share to rise between 4% and 6% on a constant-currency basis, compared with its prior outlook of an increase of 2% to 5%.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

