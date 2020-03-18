General Mills raises adjusted profit forecast on coronavirus-driven demand

March 18 (Reuters) - Cheerios maker General Mills Inc GIS.N on Wednesday raised its adjusted profit growth forecast for 2020, as stockpiling from consumers in North America and Europe amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus boosted demand for its products.

The company now expects constant-currency adjusted profit per share in 2020 to rise 6% to 8%, compared with an earlier projection of an increase of 3% to 5%.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

