US Markets

General Mills raises adjusted profit forecast on coronavirus-driven demand

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

Cheerios maker General Mills Inc on Wednesday raised its adjusted profit growth forecast for 2020, as stockpiling from consumers in North America and Europe amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus boosted demand for its products.

March 18 (Reuters) - Cheerios maker General Mills Inc GIS.N on Wednesday raised its adjusted profit growth forecast for 2020, as stockpiling from consumers in North America and Europe amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus boosted demand for its products.

The company now expects constant-currency adjusted profit per share in 2020 to rise 6% to 8%, compared with an earlier projection of an increase of 3% to 5%.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular