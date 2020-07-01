General Mills quarterly profit rises 10% on virus-led stockpiling

Removes extraneous word in second graph

July 1 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc GIS.N posted a nearly 10% increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its cereals and snacks, as restaurants remained shut in the period due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills rose to $625.7 million, or $1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $570.2 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales climbed to $5.02 billion from $4.16 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

