General Mills Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Should Investors Expect?

General Mills, Inc. GIS is likely to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating an increase of nearly 1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 82 cents a share, which implies 10.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago period. GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.2%, on average.

General Mills, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence GIS’ Upcoming Results

General Mills’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have witnessed improving business momentum as the company continues executing its Remarkability strategy through product innovation, enhanced consumer value, stronger brand communication and improved omnichannel execution. These initiatives have been driving better household penetration, baseline demand, distribution and market-share trends across several key North America Retail categories.



Management has indicated that the investments made earlier in the fiscal year are expected to support a step-up in organic sales trends during the fourth quarter, aided by stronger competitiveness and seasonal merchandising opportunities.



The North America Pet business is also expected to remain a growth contributor, supported by continued momentum in Blue Buffalo, expanding distribution of Love Made Fresh and ongoing innovation across the pet portfolio. Management expects retailer inventory trends, which weighed on prior-quarter shipments, to normalize in the fourth quarter. Together with continued market-share gains, these factors are likely to support healthier revenue trends across the business. Our model suggests fourth-quarter organic sales growth of 1.4% for the North America Pet segment.



On the earnings front, General Mills is expected to benefit from its Holistic Margin Management program and Global Transformation initiatives. Management also expects several temporary headwinds that weighed on results earlier in the fiscal year, including unfavorable trade-expense timing and weather-related supply-chain disruptions, to become tailwinds in the fourth quarter, supporting a sequential improvement in operating performance and earnings. We expect the adjusted operating margin to increase 60 basis points to 14.3% in the fourth quarter.



However, persistent consumer caution, elevated input costs, tariff-related inflation and ongoing value investments aimed at strengthening competitiveness may have tempered profitability during the quarter despite improving underlying business trends.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for GIS

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for General Mills this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



General Mills currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +0.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.99, indicating a 3.7% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for CELH’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $891.5 million, which calls for 20.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 42 cents, which implies a 10.6% decrease year over year. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.1%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $14.29 billion, which suggests 2.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.04, which implies a 14.3% increase year over year. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 18.1%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.