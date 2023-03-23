General Mills Q3 Profit Tops Estimates, Organic Net Sales Up 16%; Raises FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) reported a 20% growth in its third quarter adjusted operating profit from a year ago. Organic net sales were up 16%, for the quarter, driven by positive organic net price realization and mix, with organic pound volume essentially matching year-ago levels. Looking forward, the company increased its full-year guidance on net sales, operating profit, and EPS.

Third quarter net earnings attributable to General Mills declined 16% to $553 million and EPS was down 15% to $0.92, driven by lower operating profit. Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share compared to $0.84. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 13% to $5.1 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $4.97 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects: adjusted EPS to increase 8 to 9 percent in constant currency, compared to the previous range of up 7 to 8 percent. Adjusted operating profit is now expected to increase 7 to 8 percent in constant currency, compared to the previous range of up 6 to 7 percent. Organic net sales are now expected to increase 10 to 11 percent, compared to the previous expectation of approximately 10 percent growth.

The company noted that its guidance ranges imply a deceleration in net sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter, driven by a much more challenging comparison in last year's fourth quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.