General Mills Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $670.1 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $553.1 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $5.10 billion from $5.13 billion last year.

General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $670.1 Mln. vs. $553.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.10 Bln vs. $5.13 Bln last year.

