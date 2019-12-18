General Mills Q2 Profit Beats Estimates, Organic Sales Up 1%; Affirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) reported that its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share improved 11 percent year-on-year in constant currency to $0.95. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating profit was $813 million, up 7 percent in constant currency, primarily driven by higher adjusted gross margin and lower consumer promotional expense, partially offset by higher media expense.

Second-quarter net sales were $4.42 billion, flat to last year. Organic net sales increased 1 percent, driven primarily by strong growth for the Pet segment. Organic volume was up 1 percent and organic net price realization and mix was in line with last year. Analysts expected revenue of $4.43 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, General Mills reaffirmed its targets for sales, profit, and earnings per share. Constant-currency adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase 3 to 5 percent. Organic net sales are expected to increase 1 to 2 percent. The company now expects free cash flow conversion of at least 105 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.