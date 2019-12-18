Markets
GIS

General Mills Q2 Profit Beats Estimates, Organic Sales Up 1%; Affirms Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) reported that its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share improved 11 percent year-on-year in constant currency to $0.95. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating profit was $813 million, up 7 percent in constant currency, primarily driven by higher adjusted gross margin and lower consumer promotional expense, partially offset by higher media expense.

Second-quarter net sales were $4.42 billion, flat to last year. Organic net sales increased 1 percent, driven primarily by strong growth for the Pet segment. Organic volume was up 1 percent and organic net price realization and mix was in line with last year. Analysts expected revenue of $4.43 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, General Mills reaffirmed its targets for sales, profit, and earnings per share. Constant-currency adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase 3 to 5 percent. Organic net sales are expected to increase 1 to 2 percent. The company now expects free cash flow conversion of at least 105 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular