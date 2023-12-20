News & Insights

General Mills Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

December 20, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $595.5 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $605.9 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $5.14 billion from $5.22 billion last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its guidance to reflect expectations for slower volume recovery and greater Holistic Margin Management cost savings.

For the 12 months, excluding items, General Mills now projects operating profit and income per share to increase 4 to 5 percent in constant currency against its previous range of 4 to 6 percent growth. Organic net sales are now expected to range between down 1 percent and flat against the previous range of 3 to 4 percent growth.

General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $595.5 Mln. vs. $605.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $5.14 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.

