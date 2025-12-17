General Mills Q2 Earnings Decline; Reaffirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS), a food company, on Wednesday reported its net income decreased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income decreased 48 percent to $413 million from $795.7 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.78 versus $1.42 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income slid to $590.6 million from $785.2 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.10 versus $1.40 last year.

Operating profit declined 32 percent to $728 million from $1.08 billion in the prior year.

Net sales decreased 7 percent to $4.86 billion from $5.24 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.

The group expected organic net sales to range between down 1 percent and up 1 percent.

Adjusted operating profit and adjusted diluted EPS are both expected to be down 10 to 15 percent in constant currency for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, General Mills is 1.62% higher at $47.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.