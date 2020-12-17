General Mills Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $688.4 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $580.8 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $4.72 billion from $4.42 billion last year.

General Mills earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.