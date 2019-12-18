General Mills Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $580.8 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $343.4M, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $4.42 billion from $4.41 billion last year.

General Mills earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $4.42 Bln vs. $4.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.