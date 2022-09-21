General Mills Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $820.0 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $627.0M, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $4.72 billion from $4.54 billion last year.

General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $820.0 Mln. vs. $627.0M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.