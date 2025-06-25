General Mills Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $294.0 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $557.5 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $4.556 billion from $4.713 billion last year.

General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

