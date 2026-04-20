General Mills' Price Mix vs. Volume: What Drives Growth?

General Mills, Inc. GIS is currently executing a strategic pivot aimed at restoring long-term, volume-driven organic net sales growth. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight the tactical tension between pricing actions and consumer demand as it advances through a deliberate reinvestment phase.



In the fiscal third quarter, organic net sales declined 3%, due to lower organic pound volume and unfavorable net price realization and mix. To strengthen its competitive positioning, General Mills has been investing in adjusting base prices across a significant portion of its North America Retail portfolio. These targeted actions are designed to address key price gaps and improve perceived consumer value, rather than prioritize near-term, price-led top-line expansion.



While this strategy has pressured short-term price/mix performance, it is beginning to drive initial improvement in pound trends and volume share. The company noted that a stronger focus on consumer value, innovation and product news is supporting these gains, helping rebuild competitiveness and indicating early signs of demand stabilization. Notably, retail sales performance in volume terms has outpaced dollar sales in selected categories, reflecting the impact of pricing actions taken to address key price gaps and improve competitiveness.



As General Mills progresses beyond this reinvestment phase, it expects to transition toward more balanced and sustainable growth. With a stronger foundation of brand competitiveness and consumer relevance, the company aims to drive improved volume while gradually restoring a more favorable price/mix contribution to overall organic sales.

GIS vs. Peers: Pricing vs. Volume Dynamics

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG reported a 2.4% increase in organic net sales during its third quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily fueled by a 1.9% rise in price/mix and a 0.5% gain in volume. By leveraging targeted pricing and innovation, Conagra Brands successfully offset inflationary pressures. Moving forward, Conagra Brands continues to focus on sustaining volume share gains across its key frozen and snacking categories.



The Campbell's Company CPB reported a 3% organic net sales decline in its second quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily caused by unfavorable volume/mix. While Campbell's benefited from modest net price realization in its Meals & Beverages segment, persistent volume pressure in the Snacks business weighed on overall performance. To navigate these challenges, Campbell's is currently accelerating cost-saving initiatives to help stabilize margins and improve future competitive execution.

General Mills’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of General Mills have lost 4.1% in the past month against the industry’s growth of 1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, General Mills currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 10.75, which is down from the industry average of 13.94.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has inched down 6 cents and 14 cents to $3.44 and $3.29, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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General Mills currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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