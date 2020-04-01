Markets
General Mills Offers Daily Bonus For Plant Employees - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) said a daily bonus will be provided to production-essential plant employees. The company has also offered healthy office employees the opportunity to provide temporary help in manufacturing facilities.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO of General Mills, said: "We see it as imperative that we help ensure a steady and reliable food supply for people and pets."

The company has also launched an internal group, "We're In This Together" as a space to support and serve one another.

