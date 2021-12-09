General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.51

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will pay a dividend of US$0.51 on the 1st of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

General Mills' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by General Mills' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:GIS Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

General Mills Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. General Mills has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.5% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

General Mills Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for General Mills that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

