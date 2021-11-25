General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.51

The board of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of February, with investors receiving US$0.51 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

General Mills' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, General Mills was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

General Mills Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:GIS Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

General Mills Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. General Mills has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.5% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

General Mills Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for General Mills that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

