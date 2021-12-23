General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.51

The board of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of February, with investors receiving US$0.51 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.1%, which is around the industry average.

General Mills' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by General Mills' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

General Mills Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:GIS Historic Dividend December 23rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.12 to US$2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. General Mills has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.2% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like General Mills' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for General Mills that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

