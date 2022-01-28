General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) Dividend Will Be US$0.51

The board of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.51 per share on the 2nd of May. This means that the annual payment will be 3.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

General Mills' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, General Mills' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:GIS Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

General Mills Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.12 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See General Mills' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. General Mills has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.2% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like General Mills' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think General Mills might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for General Mills that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

