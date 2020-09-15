General Mills Launches Keto Friendly Line Of Products - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) announced Tuesday the launch of :ratio, an entirely new keto friendly product line that marks the food company's first keto-focused product. The new product line will hit the shelves this month and will feature dairy snacks and crunchy bars.

The new product line is expected to enable consumers to cut back on sugar and carbs. :ratio's keto friendly snacks make it possible to have macros conveniently with 2g of net carbs and 1g of sugar per serving.

The ketogenic products category is predicted to grow 5.5 percent through 2027. The newly launched product portfolio features yogurt cultured dairy snacks and crunchy bars that deliver on protein, rich flavor, texture and convenience.

The :ratio dairy snacks will offer creaminess with five fruit-forward flavor options: Strawberry, Coconut, Vanilla, Mango and Black Cherry. The crunchy bars are available in Lemon Almond and Toasted Almond and use ingredients like real almonds and pumpkin seeds.

The :ratio dairy snacks and crunchy bars are currently available at select retail locations across the U.S. or online, for a suggested retail price of $1.49 per cup of dairy snacks and $7.99 per four-count box of crunchy bars.

