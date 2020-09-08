Markets
GIS

General Mills Issues Business Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) said the company remains focused on its objective of delivering fiscal 2021 adjusted operating profit margin approximately in line with fiscal 2020 levels. The company noted that strong fixed cost leverage is expected to result in adjusted operating profit margin expansion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, while higher external supply chain costs and a more difficult prior-year comparison are anticipated to result in a decline in adjusted operating profit margin in the second quarter.

General Mills remains on track to reduce its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio to below 3.2x in fiscal 2021.

The company said, to date, all General Mills manufacturing and distribution facilities have continued to operate without significant disruption related to COVID-19.

