General Mills Invests $54 Mln To Expand James Ford Bell Technical Center For R&D Innovation

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) announced a $54 million expansion of its James Ford Bell Technical Center, adding a 35,000-square-foot, two-story pilot plant wing.

This project will boost pilot plant space by over 20%, providing advanced facilities to accelerate research, development, and innovation across all business units.

The investment aims to enhance flexibility for both core and emerging business initiatives while reinforcing General Mills' commitment to long-term growth and consumer-focused product development.

Lanette Shaffer Werner, the company's chief innovation, technology, and quality officer, highlighted that the new wing will improve pilot plant operations and foster greater team collaboration to deliver the next generation of consumer-centric products.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the largest investment in the center's history. Built in 1960, the facility houses around 1,000 employees and is set to open the new expansion in fall 2027.

