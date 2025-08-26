Markets
GIS

General Mills Invests $54 Mln To Expand James Ford Bell Technical Center For R&D Innovation

August 26, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) announced a $54 million expansion of its James Ford Bell Technical Center, adding a 35,000-square-foot, two-story pilot plant wing.

This project will boost pilot plant space by over 20%, providing advanced facilities to accelerate research, development, and innovation across all business units.

The investment aims to enhance flexibility for both core and emerging business initiatives while reinforcing General Mills' commitment to long-term growth and consumer-focused product development.

Lanette Shaffer Werner, the company's chief innovation, technology, and quality officer, highlighted that the new wing will improve pilot plant operations and foster greater team collaboration to deliver the next generation of consumer-centric products.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the largest investment in the center's history. Built in 1960, the facility houses around 1,000 employees and is set to open the new expansion in fall 2027.

Tuesday, GIS closed at $148.14, up 0.71%, and is trading unchanged after hours on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.