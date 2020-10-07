General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.23, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIS was $61.23, representing a -7.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.14 and a 31.42% increase over the 52 week low of $46.59.

GIS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). GIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74. Zacks Investment Research reports GIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.28%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIS as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 20.38% over the last 100 days. JHMS has the highest percent weighting of GIS at 5.09%.

