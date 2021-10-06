General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.54, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIS was $61.54, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.65 and a 14.05% increase over the 52 week low of $53.96.

GIS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). GIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports GIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as .2%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gis Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SZNE with an decrease of -0.22% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of GIS at 4.31%.

