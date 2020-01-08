General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that GIS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIS was $52.23, representing a -7.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.40 and a 30.41% increase over the 52 week low of $40.05.

GIS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). GIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports GIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.41%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIS as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMS with an increase of 6.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GIS at 5.09%.

