General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.74, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIS was $61.74, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.14 and a 14.42% increase over the 52 week low of $53.96.

GIS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). GIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports GIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.84%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 24.05% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of GIS at 7.94%.

