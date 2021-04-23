General Mills (GIS) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for General Mills (GIS). Shares have added about 4.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is General Mills due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

General Mills Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Grow Y/Y

General Mills came out with third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents grew 6% year over year on a constant-currency (cc) basis. However, the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The year-over-year upside can be attributed to improved adjusted operating profit and reduced net interest expenses, somewhat negated by increased average diluted shares outstanding.



Net sales of $4,520 million advanced 8% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,460 million. Also, organic sales increased 7% on the back of broad-based market share gains, thanks to increased at-home food demand amid the pandemic.



Adjusted gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) to 33% due to elevated input costs, which includes input cost inflation, escalated logistic costs and costs associated with securing additional capacity. These were somewhat made up by improved net price realization and mix. Adjusted operating profit at cc improved 5%, driven by increased adjusted gross profit dollars. These were somewhat offset by higher SG&A expenses, which include greater media and capability investments. Adjusted operating profit margin contracted 30 bps to 15.8%.

Segmental Performance

North America Retail: Revenues in the segment came in at $2,726.8 million, up 9% year over year. The upside was driven by a favorable competitive performance amid coronavirus-induced increased demand for food at home. Organic sales also rose 9%.



Convenience Stores & Foodservice: Revenues declined 10% to $417.1 million due to lower demand for away-from-home food amid the coronavirus outbreak. Reduced consumer traffic and other pandemic-induced restrictions adversely impacted the segment’s major away-from-home channels like restaurants, lodging and schools.



Europe & Australia: The segment’s revenues rose 15% to $484.2 million, including favorable currency impacts of 9 points. Also, sales were backed by favorable net price realization and mix. Further, sales increased 7% year over year on an organic basis on the back of strength in Old El PasoMexican food and Haagen-Dazs ice cream.



Asia & Latin America: Revenues rose 12% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $455.6 million on higher volumes and favorable net price realizations and mix, partly countered by currency woes. Organic net sales increased 14%.



Pet Segment: Revenues came in at $436.3 million, up 14% year over year on the back of solid volume growth, partially hurt by adverse net price realization and mix, which included launch investments for the new product line, Tastefuls.



Constant-currency sales from joint ventures of Cereal Partners Worldwide rose 5% in the quarter. In Haagen-Dazs Japan, sales improved 1% at cc from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Other Aspects & Outlook

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,754.2 million, long-term debt of $9,766.6 million and total shareholders’ equity of $8,890.3 million. General Mills generated $2,207.9 million as net cash from operating activities in the nine months ended Feb 28, 2021.



The company anticipates consumer demand for food at home to remain elevated when compared with pre-pandemic levels for the rest of fiscal 2021. Full-year organic sales are anticipated to rise nearly 3.5%, indicating robust year-to-date growth, somewhat likely to be negated by tough year-over-year comparisons in the fourth quarter. The tough comparison is expected on account of the initial surge in coronavirus-led at-home food demand as well as an extra month of Pet segment results.



Adjusted operating profit margin in fiscal 2021 is likely to be in line with fiscal 2020 levels, as greater-than-expected first-half results are likely to be countered by elevated input cost inflation and escalated logistic costs in the second half of fiscal 2021.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, General Mills has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, General Mills has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.