General Mills (GIS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, General Mills (GIS) reached $62.37, with a -0.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 0.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Mills in its upcoming release. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.22%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.99 billion, reflecting a 2.67% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.49 per share and a revenue of $19.97 billion, signifying shifts of +4.42% and -0.6%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Mills. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.23.

One should further note that GIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.