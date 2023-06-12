General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $81.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 9.17% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 6.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.13 billion, up 4.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.39 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

